DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Exchanges

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $25.11 million and $8.66 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00049977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.93 or 0.00209202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00097202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,648,421,437 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

