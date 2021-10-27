Deeper Network (DPR) Price Hits $0.0989 on Exchanges

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0989 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $78.18 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00071115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00071885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00096609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,998.36 or 0.99649995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.38 or 0.06736499 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002593 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars.

