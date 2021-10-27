DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Capitalization Hits $7.41 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $7.41 million and $1.78 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00069912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00095187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,669.31 or 1.00210040 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.82 or 0.06715736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002555 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,849,617 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

