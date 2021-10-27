Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) Short Interest Update

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:IBBJ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.22. 658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,649. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45.

