DeFiner (FIN) Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and approximately $368,722.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00050470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00210200 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00099398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

