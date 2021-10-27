DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $123,629.00

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00073364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00076459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00102796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,890.41 or 1.00609732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.25 or 0.06845919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002688 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

