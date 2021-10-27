Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of DK stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 788,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,204. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Delek US will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 11.5% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after purchasing an additional 131,335 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 52,149 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Delek US by 16.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 88,788 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

