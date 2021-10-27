Deri Protocol Price Hits $0.33 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.69 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00069340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00095337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,000.24 or 0.99778169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.01 or 0.06730784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

