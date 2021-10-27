Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,213 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $94,745.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $89,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,975 shares of company stock worth $91,244 and sold 169,003 shares worth $5,715,179. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RAPT opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $967.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.