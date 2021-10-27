Deutsche Bank AG Has $410,000 Holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.50%.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

