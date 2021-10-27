Deutsche Bank AG Purchases New Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Sasol in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 69.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sasol by 694.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

SSL stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. Sasol Limited has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

