Deutsche Bank AG Purchases Shares of 16,789 Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $137,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,803.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,842 shares of company stock valued at $493,060. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CODI stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $32.34.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

