Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $598.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.