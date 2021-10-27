Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Mercantile Bank worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth $883,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth $632,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $557.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.14. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

