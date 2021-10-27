Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 1,366.7% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
DBOEY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 29,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
