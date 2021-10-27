Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 1,366.7% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DBOEY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 29,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

