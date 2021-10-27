DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.