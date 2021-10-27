DHT (NYSE:DHT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on DHT. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

NYSE:DHT opened at $6.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DHT will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 2.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 19.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of DHT by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 428,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 13.5% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

