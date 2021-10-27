Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to Issue $0.10 — Dividend

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. 1,642,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diana Shipping stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

DSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

