Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to Issue $0.10 — Dividend

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.
Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. 1,642,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.30.
Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.
Diana Shipping Company Profile
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
