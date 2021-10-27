Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.550 EPS.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.12 and its 200 day moving average is $153.32. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

