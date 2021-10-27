Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.550 EPS.
Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.12 and its 200 day moving average is $153.32. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.
DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
