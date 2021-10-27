Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 5,097 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.78% of Lifetime Brands worth $19,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 6.2% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 33,681.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 113,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 45,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 5,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $99,949.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,934 shares in the company, valued at $11,155,939.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

LCUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

