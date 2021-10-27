Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 68,229 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,578,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $19,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LexinFintech by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 29.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 433.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 23.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

