Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 556,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $18,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 80,104 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $429,194 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

