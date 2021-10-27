Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,614 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $21,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,577,000 after acquiring an additional 176,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 3,725.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,631,000 after buying an additional 421,357 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 64.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 158.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 47,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 25.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.551 per share. This is an increase from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

