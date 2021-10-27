Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.09 Million Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.30% of Getty Realty worth $18,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,817,000 after buying an additional 245,807 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 72,293 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 823,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 45,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 682,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,249,000 after purchasing an additional 63,072 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

