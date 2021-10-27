Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.09 Million Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.30% of Getty Realty worth $18,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,817,000 after buying an additional 245,807 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 72,293 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 823,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 45,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 682,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,249,000 after purchasing an additional 63,072 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of GTY stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $34.21.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
Getty Realty Company Profile
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
