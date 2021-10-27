Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Novavax were worth $21,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 32.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 12.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 30.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.24. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $1,362,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,601 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,725. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.