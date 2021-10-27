Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 80,674 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.74% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $19,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,384,000 after purchasing an additional 225,713 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 83,331 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 132,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 83,229 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.