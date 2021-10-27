DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect DIRTT Environmental Solutions to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.45 million. On average, analysts expect DIRTT Environmental Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.51.

In other news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 3,657,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,595,220.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

