Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up about 2.2% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $113,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 15,155.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 51.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 386,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 58.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

