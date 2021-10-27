Dmitry Melnikov Sells 6,500 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $160,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $240,174.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEMR. KeyCorp increased their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.