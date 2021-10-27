DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) announced a dividend on Monday, October 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.0629 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $25.91.

DNBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 180.00 to 187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from 161.00 to 167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, SEB Equities raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

