DNB Markets Downgrades Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF) to Sell

Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oncopeptides AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

ONPPF stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. Oncopeptides AB has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82.

Oncopeptides AB (publ), a biotech company, develops pharmaceuticals drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate is melflufen, an anti-cancer peptide drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed refractory multiple myeloma in adult patients.

