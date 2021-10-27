DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Boosted by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 58.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,137 shares of company stock valued at $11,114,460. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $280.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.26 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

