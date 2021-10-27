Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR stock opened at $104.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.