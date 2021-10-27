Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127,666 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 64.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,309,000 after buying an additional 244,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,321,000 after purchasing an additional 210,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,423,000 after purchasing an additional 173,705 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 33.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after acquiring an additional 131,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

DCI stock opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

