Donut (DONUT) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Donut has a market capitalization of $929,770.02 and $12,927.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00073650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00077799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00103975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,710.14 or 1.00100724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.70 or 0.06797634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.