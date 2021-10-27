Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.560-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.56-4.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.35. 194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,334. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day moving average of $100.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dorman Products stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Dorman Products worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

