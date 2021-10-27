Dotmoovs Hits One Day Trading Volume of $321,846.00 (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Dotmoovs has a market cap of $12.10 million and approximately $321,846.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dotmoovs has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.62 or 0.00210878 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00099444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

Dotmoovs (CRYPTO:MOOV) is a coin. It launched on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Dotmoovs Coin Trading

