DP Poland (LON:DPP) Shares Down 2.5%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP)’s share price was down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.60 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.10). Approximately 742,009 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 262,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36.

About DP Poland (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

