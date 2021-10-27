DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,157,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,825,747. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.51. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.10.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $4,970,200.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,749,286 shares of company stock valued at $262,754,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 16.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DraftKings by 83.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,527,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,690,000 after purchasing an additional 695,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

