DragonVein Hits Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $86,836.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,397.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.22 or 0.01013637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.02 or 0.00284811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.00256269 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00031341 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003361 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.