Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.49

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 4604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

DFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Finders Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $521,939.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753. Company insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

