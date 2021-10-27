Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) received a C$19.00 price target from investment analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DIR.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.19.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$16.82 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.45 and a 1 year high of C$17.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 8.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

