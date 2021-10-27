DubaiCoin Market Cap Achieves $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00021630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006106 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001690 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.