Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.99

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.985 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

Duke Energy has increased its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Duke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 75.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day moving average is $101.91. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

