Dyke Kahina Van Sells 3,400 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.60.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,597 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,724,000 after purchasing an additional 549,349 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.