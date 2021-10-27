Dyke Kahina Van Sells 3,400 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.60.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,597 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,724,000 after purchasing an additional 549,349 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.
The Progressive Company Profile
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
