DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of DZS worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DZS in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DZS during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DZS by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DZS by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

DZSI stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. DZS Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $300.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.34.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.45 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%.

DZS Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

