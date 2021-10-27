Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stake Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ebix by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 144.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ebix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

EBIX stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. Ebix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $982.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Ebix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.