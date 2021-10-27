Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,519 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.54) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

