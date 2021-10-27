Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,403 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after buying an additional 40,569 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AutoNation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,924,000 after buying an additional 45,929 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in AutoNation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 590,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after buying an additional 198,809 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 16,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $1,942,872.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,164,349.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,253,824 shares of company stock valued at $155,440,904. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Shares of AN stock opened at $125.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.