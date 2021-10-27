Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $662,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 300.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1,498.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 10,230.7% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 191,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,429,000 after purchasing an additional 189,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.49.

Shares of BIIB opened at $271.12 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

